Indore: Give 25% reservation to upper castes, says Ramdas Athawale

Indore: As the protests against repealing the provisions of SC, ST Act mount, the union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said 25 percent reservation should be given to financially weak sections of upper castes like Brahmins and Thakurs.

Talking to mediapersons at Residency Kothi, he said unrest created by people during April 2 Bharat bandh was an attempt by Opposition parties to divide Dalits and people of other communities. “Opposition parties hatched conspiracy to defame Dalits and Narendra Modi government,” he said.

On the question of the Supreme Court order banning arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of people belonging to SC and ST, Athawale said false complaints are few but repealing the entire provision of the Act is not justified. “Our party Republican Party of India has also filed a review petition in the apex court to challenge it,” he said.

Lashing out at Opposition parties, he said that they suppressed the democracy by disrupting Parliament sessions. “That is why we supported the decision of PM Narendra Modi to observe fast on Thursday,” Athawale said. The minister talked about welfare schemes launched for people of ST, SC and OBC. He said what Modi government did in last four years could not be done in last 60 years. In evening, he addressed a seminar at Preetamlal Dua auditorium.