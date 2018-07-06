Indore: Girls safety to be added in school curriculum, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said state government will include a chapter on girls’ safety in school curriculum. Addressing media after meeting parents of Mandsaur rape victim at MY Hospital on Thursday, Chouhan said that he is disturbed by the heinous crimes as few people put whole society to shame.

“Girls’ safety will be included in the curriculum so that children become aware of their safety. People who commit such crimes don’t have right to live on earth,” he said. Chouhan said that he had written to the Chief Justice of India and to High Court judges to hear the case in fast track courts and to punish the accused at the earliest.

Chief Minister blamed porn sites for increasing crime against women and said that such content has been distraction youths’ mind. “She is my daughter and the state’s daughter. We will make arrangements for her education. We have also ensured best treatment of Satna’s rape survivor and airlifted her to AIIMS,” he said.

Chouhan reached MY Hospital along with wife Sadhna Singh and state public relations minister Narottam Mishra. He stayed in the hospital for half an hour and met the parents and aunt of victim.