Indore: Girl succumbs to stab wounds

The girl, who was stabbed and injured critically by a youth in Anoop Nagar, died during treatment in the hospital on Friday morning. The police have added section 302 of IPC against the accused and started investigation. MIG police in-charge Tehzeeb Quazi said that 23-year-old Supriya Jain was stabbed by Kamlesh Sahu around 9 pm on Thursday. The accused reached her rented accommodation and attacked her using a sickle.

She received injuries on her face, neck and back. Kamlesh was spotted by two youths of the area, who later informed Dial-100 vehicle after which policemen immediately reached there and arrested the accused from the spot. Supriya was admitted in a city hospital and was not in a condition to give statement.Around 7 am on Friday, she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. After that police sent the body for autopsy and booked the accused under sections of murder.

Quazi said that Supriya from Sagar was employed with a media organization in the city. She and accused Kamlesh studied in the same school. Kamlesh fell in love with her but she didn’t like him. She later came to Indore for job. The accused later found her on Facebook and reached the city on the pretext of CA preparation.

He allegedly informed the police that he liked Supriya but she used to roam with other boys which he could not tolerate. He later reached her house and stabbed her. The accused earlier tried to contact her on social media but the girl had blocked him, the police said. A mobile phone was also recovered from the accused for investigation. The police took information from girl’s brother who informed them that he doesn’t know the accused and even Supriya did not tell the family members about him.