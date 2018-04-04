Indore: Girl molested in car, another in front of school

Indore: A 20-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a car driver on pretext of giving her lift in Tukoganj area on Monday. Police are searching for the accused on basis of the registration number of the vehicle provided by the victim. The victim, a resident of Musakhedi, lodged a complaint with police stating that on her way back home her scooter broke down on Rajkumar Mills over-bridge and as she started towing it along, a car stopped near her and its driver offered her lift.

He then promised her to drop to a nearby mechanic and thus gained her confidence. However, the man later drove her towards Tukoganj and started molesting her inside the car. When the victim resisted the accused even offered Rs 5,000 to her, but the girl cried for help forcing the accused to drop her on the way and flee the spot, police said adding that according to the victim, the accused had introduced himself as Ravi Mishra.

In another similar incident, a girl was molested by a youth in front of her school in Gauri Nagar area on Monday. Police booked Shivam Pathak of Bhagirathpura on the complaint of the victim. The girl in her complaint alleged that the accused molested her on her way to school and also, threatened of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, said police.

Married woman harassed, hubby threatened

A youth was booked by police for allegedly harassing a married woman and threatening her husband over phone in Aerodrome area on Monday. The victim, resident of Laxmanpura, lodged a complaint alleging that she got to know the accused Akshay of Chhawni area a couple of months ago and since then he had been pressurising her to stay with him and threatening her to kill her children if she refused. On Sunday last, the accused even abused and threatened her husband over phone, police said.

8 booked for forging land documents

As many as eight persons were booked by Kanadiya police station for allegedly preparing forged documents to appropriate a 60 acre land. According to police, the land belonged to a woman named Parwatibai of Rajasthan who died in 1975. However, the accused prepared forged documents to usurp the property and also, falsely declared that Parwati was staying in Kanadiya area and died in 2015. They even managed to transfer ownership by submitting a fake death certificate of the land lady. Following investigation, police registered a case under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC against Shantabai of Karnawad (Dewas), Chandabai of Rajasthan, Vandan of Chapda (Dewas), Dilip Sharma of Bagli, Someshwar of Guradiya, Siddheshwar, Jagdishchandra and Sangeetabai of Ratlam in the incident.