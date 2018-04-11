Indore: Girl commits suicide by consuming poison

Indore: A girl committed suicide by consuming poison at Juna Risala in Sadar Bazaar on late Monday night. According to police, deceased Nimra was found unwell by her mother following which she rushed her to MY Hospital. On way to hospital, Nimra told her mother that she consumed poison and does not want to live. Nimra died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The exact reason behind suicide is unknown. Police are investigating the incident.

In another incident, youth attempted suicide by hanging himself at Satyasai Bagh Colony in Banganga on Monday. Youth Karan was found hanging by his mother following, which she raised an alarm. The local resident took Karan to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Karan had an argument with his parents over consuming liquor following which he took such step. The parents were going for a family function but they suspected something wrong and returned from midway following which they found Karan hanging. The youth is in a critical condition and police are waiting for him to gain consciousness to record his statement.

Relatives fight over petty issue

Police booked three brothers for beating each other after they had an altercation in Sarafa on Monday. According to police, Chintu Joshi and Amar Joshi were taking liquor on terrace when their cousin Anil Joshi tried to stop them on late Sunday night. Chintu and Amar hurled abuses and thrashed Anil. On other hand, Amar said Anil beat him, which injured him.

In another incident, Ranjeet Chauhan said accused Prashant Chauhan, Sushil Chauhan, Pradyumna Chauhan and Rajat Chauhan beat him with a wooden stick following an altercation that took place at Meghdoot Nagar in Hira Nagar on Monday. Arjun Singh Gehlot said his wife was beaten by three people following a dispute in Khajrana on Monday. The complainant said Pramod, his wife Shardabai and nephew beat the victim over monetary dispute.