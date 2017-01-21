Indore: General Manager of Western Railway fails to satisfy MPs

Indore: The much-awaited meeting of General Manager of Western Railway GC Agrawal with Members of Parliament of the region was held at Amber Convention Centre here on Friday.

Out of 17 MPs, only four attended the meeting while others sent their representatives.

Local MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not attend the meeting as she was out of station. Her representative, Nagesh Namjoshi, who is also a member of Passenger Service Committee of the Railway Board and an expert on railway matters attended the meeting.

The MPs who attended the meeting were Union Minister Thavarchand Gehlot, Sudhir Gupta of Mandsaur, Savitri Thakur of Dhar and Kantilal Bhuria from Jhabua.

Sources said in the meeting Namjoshi demanded change in timing of Indore-Udaipur train, which leaves city in the early morning due to which most of its berths remain vacant. He suggested that the train should leave the city in night and it would bring more passengers. He also demanded early doubling of Indore-Ratlam section via Fatehabad and its electrification. He also made certain other demands but failed to get satisfactory reply from the GM. Namjoshi and MP Gupta demanded early opening of Q-section located at Ratlam for movement of trains from Indore to Rajasthan. Later Talking to media person, Agrawal said that projects were delayed because of certain factors. He also briefed that land acquisition is in progress in Dhar district.

Replying to a question regarding Q-track, the GM said that it would be opened for rail traffic soon. But he could not specify the time limit. On the issue of gauge conversion of Mhow-Sanawad section, he said that certain issues including forest land are there and talks are on resolve them. When asked about selling of water, which failed the lab tests, attempt to send a bike by an RPF personnel in a passenger train and placing of commercial and expiry dated billboard at railway platforms, he failed to give satisfactory answer. Agrawal said that delay in arrival of trains here from Mhow would be solved soon.

He consulted accompanying DRM of Ratlam Division Manoj Sharma about the issue and Sharma said that steps would be taken to solve the issue the issue soon.