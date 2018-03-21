Indore: Gang running illegal firearm trade busted, kingpin held with six aides

Indore: The Police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including kingpin, and claimed to have busted a gang running illegal weapons racket in the city. Twenty-six firearms and live cartridges were recovered from them.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that a crime branch team was deployed to bust gang involved in illegal trade of weapons in the city. Following a tip off, a joint team of crime branch and Pandhrinath police arrested prime accused Malkhan Singh of Dhar when he was waiting to deliver weapons to a buyer. Four country-made pistols of 12 bore, three pistols of 32 bore, a revolver and a live cartridge were recovered from him.

During subsequent interrogation, he allegedly accepted to supplying weapons to people in UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan along with Ujjain and Indore. Makhan had been arrested by the Mhow, Manpur, Dhamnod and Indore police for running the illegal trade.

Following Malkhan’s information, police arrested Ashish Saini of Panchshil Nagar and three firearms along with a live cartridge were recovered. Ashish told the police that Malkhan had directed him to supply weapons to buyers in the city.

Later, another accused Dharmendra Maliwad of Sagor, Dhar too was arrested along with four firearms and a live cartridge from Juni. Crime branch team along with Central Kotwali police station team later arrested Gajender Singh Chouhan and recovered two firearms and a cartridge.

He allegedly confessed to using the weapons to frighten people. Dilip Patel of Sagor was also arrested with three firearms from Central Kotwali area.

Team along with Bhanwarkuan police station team arrested Vinay Yadav of Bhagirathpura and recovered four country-made pistols and two live cartridges. Another accused Altosh alias Rahul Chourasiya of MR-10 area was also arrested with two firearms and a live cartridge.