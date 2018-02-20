Indore: Gang of 15 armed robbers loot family

Indore: Throwing a challenge to city police once again, about 15 armed dacoits allegedly attacked a camp of nomads in Dakachya village of Kshipra police station area on Sunday night. Accused thrashed a family and kept them hostage for hours while looting good, jewellery and cash.

A man, his wife and three daughters were thrashed by the accused which left them severely injured in the jungle. Local residents and guards of private godowns helped the victim family to reach the hospital on Monday morning.

However, the police termed the incident as loot and claimed that the victim family informed them about just three-four accused only.

According to victim Babulal Singh, resident of Makurampur in Rajasthan, “About 15 accused attacked on us while I, my wife Tulsi and three daughters were sleeping in our camp. Dacoits started thrashing us with canes and sharp edged weapons and snatched the jewellery of my family members.”

On learning about less cash, the accused also took three goats with them and left them tied with ropes in injured state.The incident took place at 3 am in night and the family took help of local guards to inform the police and were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police said that it was a case of loot and an investigation in the case is undergoing.