Indore: Gang dealing in illegal arms busted, 4 arrested

13 country-made weapons, 7 live cartridges seized

Indore: In a joint operation, Indore crime branch and Dhar police arrested four persons in Dhamnod on Wednesday and claimed to have busted a gang involved in manufacturing of illegal arms. Thirteen illegal arms, seven live cartridges and material required for manufacturing weapons were recovered.

According to reports, crime branch had arrested Devkaran and Raja of Manpur from Betma area for dealing in illegal arms. During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly confessed to have purchased illegal weapons from Dhamnod in Dhar. Following the information, a joint team of crime branch and Dhar police was constituted to raid the spot. The team first nabbed gang leader Pratap Singh from Lalbagh in Dhamnod and recovered 12 country-made weapons and seven cartridges.

Singh later spilled the beans about his accomplices Maihar Singh Chauhan, Punjilal Thakur and Tara Chand. They too were arrested and a country-made weapon was recovered from them along with material required for manufacturing weapons. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying illegal fire arms in bulk.

The police are interrogating the accused to find details of buyers.