Indore: Gamblers’ den busted; 15 nabbed, Rs 1.20 Lakh cash seized

Indore: A team of crime branch busted a gamblers den in an apartment in Sajan Nagar area on Tuesday. The police have also arrested 15 gamblers from the spot and seized Rs 1.20 lakhs and pack of cards from their possession.

Police said “Acting on a tip-off, we raided Shelam Apartment in Sajan Nagar with the help of cops from Sanyogitaganj police station and arrested the accused.”

During interrogation, the main accused Dinkar Randive (57) informed police that he has been living in the flat for a month and running the gambling den for a week.

The accused arrested from the spot stayed at different areas of the city. Police sent the accused to Sanyogitaganj police station for further actions.