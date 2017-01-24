Indore: Gadkari Natya Samaroh off to an impressive start

Dewas: A felicitation programme marked the beginning of the Mahipatrao Supekar memorial Gadkari Natya Samaroh of Maharashtrian community here.

Community head Dilip Supekar and Arvind Ksheersagar informed that table player Hardik Kavchale, Kavish Varpe, Sumit Bharosiya, kathak dancer Aditi Gorde, Riddhima Gupta, werestler Shubhangi Jalore were felicitated by MLA Gayatriraje Pawar, mayor Subhash Sharma, former mayor Sharad Pachunkar and artist Shirish Chandolikar among others. The felicitation was followed by a solo drama by Natya Bharati, Indore.

Artistes of Rangayan Natya Sanstha, Indore and Prayas Natya Sanstha, Indore performed on Sunday while on Monday artistes from Maharashtra Samaj Natya Sanstha and Sarthak Kala Sanskriti Sanstha performed on the occasion.