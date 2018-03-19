Indore: FSSAI to train staff of food manufacturers, service providers to ensure hygiene

Indore: Aimed at ensuring food safety and hygiene for consumers at every level, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to train employees of small, medium and large enterprises dealing with manufacturing, supplying and serving food products.

In the recent orders issued by the apex food regulators, all institutions having 25 or more employees, needed to appoint one supervisor for 25 workers who will be responsible for quality and hygiene conditions in the manufacturing or serving of food products.

Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said, “As per the new orders, every institution will have to appoint a supervisor over 25 employees who will be responsible for maintaining hygiene as well as training the subordinates.”

He said that the training would be provided by FSSAI at the district level and master trainers appointed by the authority will give training to them.

“FSSAI will bear the expenses for the training and what institutions have to do is to send the supervisors for training. More than 500 supervisors would be trained in Indore as per the number of employees and institutions in the city,” Swami added.

He said that the training would be started by April and they have started informing the institutions and manufacturers to make appointments accordingly and to get their employees trained.