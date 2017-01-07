Indore: From July, DAVV students to get computerised degree

Indore: Come July, students of the DAVV would start getting computerised degree. Vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that they are doing away with the old system of issuing hand-written degrees.

“In today’s world of computers, sticking to the hand written degrees is not a smart idea. So, we have decided to switch to computer designed degrees,” he said. In order to check counterfeiting, the DAVV has also decided to incorporating security features like barcode, watermark, and rainbow colour printing into its degrees.

Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that a committee will be constituted, which would propose advanced security features in the university degrees.

The existing degree of DAVV does not have any security features because of which its prospective employers ask the university to verify it.

Verification work puts extra burden on the university which already lacks adequate hands for conduct of exams and evaluation of answer books.

“It’s high time that latest security features are incorporated into the university’s degree,” Dhakad said that the university had already decided to introduce bilingual degree and this new degree may have security features as well. At present, the DAVV’s two degrees to a student – one Hindi and another in English language.

Some months back, the DAVV had announced that they would club nomenclatures of both Hindi and English degree into one and issue a bilingual degree.

Deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said that the proposal for bilingual degree is in the making and it is likely to be put before next executive council meeting of the university for its nod. After the EC’s approval, the DAVV would start giving away new format of degrees to students from July onwards.