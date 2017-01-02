Indore: FREE PRESS Cycling Initiative – Cycling brings them closer to environment

Indore: Bringing them closer to environment and each other, cycling has been bliss to their life and they celebrate every New Year by cycling to their favourite destination together. Meet homemaker Tanya Khatri and businessman Kamal Khatri, who feel cycling is the best way to stay healthy and sync with environment.

Sharing her feelings about cycling, Tanya said, “I am a fitness freak but more importantly, I can see that the world is crumbling down and we are not doing anything about it.” She had watched some latest documentaries about environmental disasters, where she learned about how much the world has changed in the last couple of decades. “I cycle for environment by avoiding motorised transport for short distances, but honestly, it is too difficult,” Kamal said.

“I don’t feel safe on the streets with cars blaring horns and bikes attacking from sides, it is very discouraging,” Kamal said. He feels unsafe in sending his children out to ride a cycle, despite their love for cycling.

New cycle track in Western Avenue, Cambridge, Massachusetts

This beautiful half-mile project out of the heart of Boston’s next-door neighbour has it all: clear separation from both sidewalk and auto traffic; a direct route from a major commercial node and transit hub to a regional network of bike paths; bike signals at the intersections with leading intervals that give people biking and walking a head start to cross. A design like Western’s requires a street to be completely rebuilt, and most streets (including River, the other one-way street in this couplet) will wait a long time for something like this. But if every rebuilt street in the United States looked like Western, we’d be on our way to making biking so good that almost every American would choose to do it regularly.