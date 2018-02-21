Indore: Free hold land holders to be landlords, says Chief secretary BP Singh

Indore: Chief secretary BP Singh on Tuesday said that the state government was working towards major changes in land revenue code. He said that concept of free hold of land will be annulled and owner will be declared landlord of free hold land.

He also said that the process of renewal of Nazul land’s pattas too would be discontinued. Adding that land would be earmarked only through Total Station Machine (TSM), he said that the entire process would be outsourced.

Singh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of review meeting of Indore division’s revenue matters at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday. “We have decided to bring about major changes in MP Land Revenue Code. An amendment Bill is being drafted. We will try to get the Bill cleared in the upcoming Budget session,” he said.

Talking about changes in the code, he said that marking land through traditional style by using chains often led to dispute. Hence, the government has decided to do away with it. Hence forth land would be marked through TSM only. The process would be out-sourced, it would be carried out under the supervision of revenue officers.

Land Revenue Code will be cleaned of sore points as per people’s wish. He said that changes will be brought about in the process of Nazul land’s pattas. Now, pattas will be renewed by charging 20% premium of the land concerned as per the current collector guide line.

It will be vital for Indore where land price is quite high. Singh further said that after charging 20% premium, land ownership will be permanently transferred to patta holder. Similarly, the concept of free hold land too will be terminated. Instead land owner will get the ownership right. However, he added that it would be confined to Nazul land only.

He also clarified that above-mentioned changes would not be applicable on land and colonies developed by IDA as they were acquired land. He said that several issues of public interest too would be incorporated in the code and number of revenue officers would also be increased to overcome the manpower crisis.

Indore to become first to achieve Rs 100cr revenue collection

Earlier, collector Nishant Warwade said that revenue of Rs 62.30 crore has been collected from the district till date. Additional revenue of Rs 30 crore is expected under Section 60. The Section will be invoked against those who come under the revenue purview but have so far avoided it. The district administration has already initiated action against such cases. Collection of due revenue amount is also underway. Apart from collectors and SDMs of Indore division, divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary (revenue) Hariranjan Rao, principal revenue commissioner Manish Rastogi and commissioner land records L Selvendran were also present in the meeting.