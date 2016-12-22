Indore: Four with ganja arrested

Indore: Police arrested four persons, who were allegedly carrying ganja late on Tuesday night and recovered 1.5 kg ganja from them.

Heera Nagar TI Shashikant Chaurasiya said acting on a tip-off the police arrested two persons near Scheme No 136. They were identified as Mahesh alias Bante Prajapat of Bhawani Nagar and Mohit Upadhyay of Gauri Nagar. Seeing police, they also tried to flee from the spot but were nabbed. Later, 1 kg and 684 gm ganja was recovered from them.

The accused told the police that one Abhishek Chaurasiya of Ujjain and his aide Gopal Patel of Ram Nagar gave them contraband to supply them in the city. They also informed that both the accused will met them on Sanver Road in the night after which police arrested Abhishek and Gopal too on that information.

Mahesh and Mohit were going to give them Rs 15000 when the police team arrested the accused.