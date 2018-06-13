Indore: Four held for lodging false FIR over land dispute

Indore: Police arrested four persons for lodging false FIR in a shooting incident that took place at Sanwer Road on Tuesday. The violence pertains to land dispute between accused and people against whom they lodged false complaint.

Police station in-charge MP Verma said that the shooting incident was reported on June 8. Sanwer resident Khalid alias Pillu Khan was taken to hospital after he received bullet injury in his hand. Khalid’s father Hussain Khan had lodged a complaint that Pillu was shot at and injured by Ibrahim, Nawab, Ameen, Golu Khan and Saeed Khan.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Ibrahim and others had a land dispute with Hussain. Khalid didn’t want to give possession to them so he prepared a plan to injure self. He later reached Samridhi Colony and as per plan his accomplice Irfan shot at Khalid and injured him using a pistol. The police have arrested Hussain, his son Khalid, Gajendra Singh and Irfan Baig for injuring Khalid to lodge false FIR against rivals. The pistol was recovered by the police from the accused.