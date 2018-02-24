Indore: Four held for conning Olympic medal winner

Indore: Four persons, including two women, who were on the run in connection with a fraud case of Rs 2 crore involving Olympic medal winner and ace shooter Vijay Kumar, were arrested by city crime branch on Friday.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that a team of crime branch led by inspector Anil Singh Chouhan was constituted to arrest the remaining accused of the fraud case.

On May 16, 2017, Vijay Kumar had lodged a complaint that the accused had promised him 5 per cent dividend per month and took Rs 2 crore on the pretext of investing money in the share market. The police had earlier arrested prime accused Manmohan Singh and his associate Anil Tanwar in this case.

During the investigation it was found that accused Manmohan, co accused Hajara Singh, Jaspal Singh, Varinder Kaur, Kulvinder Kaur and Anil Tanwar were involved in the fraud. Accused Manmohan was an agent in a share trading company. He had taken money from Vijay but he did not invest it in the company. He had transferred the money in the bank accounts of other accused. Accused had repaid for his financed two trucks and a house. After the complaint, police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on each accused for tip offs leading to their arrest.

After arresting two accused, a search was on for four other accused and finally accused Harajar, Jaipal, Kulvinder and Varinder Kuar were arrested by the police. The accused are being questioned and police are trying to recover the amount which was transferred in the bank accounts of the accused.