Indore: Four accused arrested, mastermind on the run in Pardeshipura murder case

Indore: City police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of criminal Vishal Gawde in Pardeshipura area recently. Gawde was shot dead to avenge the murder of Roop Singh in 2005. The main conspirator of Gawde murder is on the run and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

ASP Prashant Choubey said that 37-year-old Vishal Gawde, a resident of Gotu Maharaj Ki Chawl was shot dead by four persons near the residence of corporator Rajendra Rathore in Pardeshipura area on April 7 evening. After collecting information from crime scene, police examined CCTV footages obtained from the area and found four persons on two two-wheelers fleeing from the crime scene.

During the investigation, it was found that Vishal’s brother Anand was killed by Ritu alias Ritesh Khobragde of Sundar Nagar and his accomplices in 2004. After that Ritu’s uncle Roop Singh was murdered by Vishal, his brother Don Maratha, Nilu, Deepu and Pintu.

To avenge Roop Singh’s murder, Ritu’s brother Sharad along with his accomplices killed Prem alias Prahlad and Dinesh Prajapat on Rajkumar bridge.

In 2007, Vishal was attacked by Ritu alias Ritesh and his accomplices when he was being taken to the court from Bherugarh jail in Ujjain. Vishal was in jail for more than 10 years in connection with Roop Singh’s murder case. He was released 15 months ago from the jail and was staying in Gotu Maharaj Ki Chawl. Since then accused Ritu and his elder brother Sharad were planning to kill him.

On April 7, Sharad had called Ritu, his friends Golu alias Arun Yadav, Sonu Yadav and Sonu Bhargav to his residence where they hatched a plot to kill Vishal. Sharad had also provided a country revolver to the accused. As per the plan, the accused opened fire on Vishal and fled the scene. Accused Sonu Bhargav and Sonu Yadav were riding the two-wheelers. Police have arrested the accused from near multi-storey building in Kabit Khedi area and recovered two firearms, two two-wheelers used in the crime from the accused.

Sharad alias Guru Khobragde, mastermind of the crime, was on the run till Wednesday night. Police have launched search for him and intensified investigation into the case.