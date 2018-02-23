Indore: Former mayor Suresh Seth passes away, funeral at Tilak Nagar crematorium at 4 pm

Indore: Former mayor, cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Seth passed away on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last during treatment in a private hospital. Seth (87) is survived by a son and three daughters.

He was fondly called `Sher-e-Indore’ for strongly raising issues of public interest and also, fighting against his own people when in power. Born on November 18, 1931, Seth started his fight against corruption and devoted his life to the cause of people with his own newspaper Indore Samachar. Seth had served as the minister for urban administration in then Chief Minister Arjun Singh’s Cabinet, and also as the Indore mayor.

There were many incidents when he proved his mettle in politics and public services as well. While serving as the urban administration minister, he resigned from his post in two years after some dispute with the Arjun Singh and returned to Indore from Bhopal in a bus after leaving the government vehicle and facilities there.

Earlier to that, he also raised his voice over the case of selling of Rajwada to an industrialist family. Seth had served as MLA of constituency no. 5 in 1977 and 1980 as the candidate of Indian National Congress and later as an independent candidate in 1985. He had chosen’ Lion’ as his symbol during election as independent candidate after which he became famous with the name of Sher-e-Indore.

An incident of going to Vidhan Sabha on an elephant also proved Seth as the leader of public as he reached the assembly on the huge animal to protest against problems of farmers. Seth was the one who replaced the lanterns from the city roads with tube lights while serving as mayor. He contested his last election in 2008 against Ramesh Mendola.

Senior leaders pay tribute to Suresh Seth

Large number of senior leaders from political parties including BJP and Congress paid tributes to the deceased stalwart Suresh Seth. While many rushed to his home at Shrinagar Extension in city, others who couldn’t reach expressed their grief through tweets and messages in social media. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Congress leader Jeetu Patwari were among others who extended condolences to the bereaved family terming the demise “A big loss to the society and politics.”

“City has lost a man of strong willpower. He always fought for principles and public rights. During his tenor as a mayor of the city, he spread the light of development in the city. Even after retiring from active politics, he continued fighting for the common men.”

-Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker

“City has lost a clear speaking leader. He always worked for society above party-politics. As a vice president of Gurauji Birth Centinary Year Celebration Committee he was always active. His participation will be unforgettable.”

– Shailendra Mahajan, Vibhag Sanghachalak of RSS

There were incidents when he proved his courage in politics as well as public services. While serving as urban administration minister in the then CM Arjun Singh’s Cabinet, he resigned from his post within two years after he had some dispute with the CM and returned Indore in a bus leaving the government vehicle and facilities at Bhopal. Seth was the one who replaced lanterns on city roads with tube lights while serving as mayor and resisted selling of Rajwada to an industrialist family