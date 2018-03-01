Indore: Former colleague held for harassing woman

Indore: A youth was arrested by ‘We Care For You Cell’ for allegedly harassing a married woman over phone on Wednesday. The accused was also trying to defame her.

The victim, a resident of Azad Nagar, lodged a complaint with senior police officials that she was employed as a telecaller in a city-based company. One of her old colleagues, Vinay Solanki of Vijay Nagar, was harassing her by making phone calls and also forcing her to meet. She had tried to pacify him but the accused did not stop making phone calls.

The victim stated in her complaint that she had black-listed her mobile number but the accused later made phone calls in her husband’s phone and started defaming her. Her husband also tried to pacify the accused but the latter started abusing him also.

After receiving the complaint, the Cell officials arrested the accused from his residence. The accused informed the police that he worked at an insurance company where he met the victim and he had exchanged mobile number. He said that the victim was not receiving his phone calls so that he started harassing her. The accused was handed over to Azad Nagar police station for further action.