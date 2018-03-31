Indore: Foreign varsities make plans for government, system in India opposite says Government

Indore: In a veiled attack on Indian higher education system, governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel on Friday said universities in foreign countries make plans for governments. The system is reverse in India. “Government makes plan for universities in India. We need to change this. We need to give greater autonomy to universities in their working,” she said while addressing the convocation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was chief guest at the convocation which for the first time saw participants wearing Indian jackets, Malvi pagadis and uttariya instead of gowns and caps. Speaking further, she said it is important for all the state universities to make their own academic calendar and adhere to it.

“Vice-chancellors of all the universities have been asked to visit Bhopal on April 6 and present annual calendars of their respective institutions,” she said adding that the practice of delaying results for three to four months should discontinue. The calendar is supposed to have examination schedule, deadline for declaration of results and details of academic and cultural activities planned for the coming year. “Universities should change the curriculum according to need of times and also introduce new courses,” Governor Anandiben Patel said.

Earlier, DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad highlighted achievements of the university and requested Chancellor and Lok Sabha Speaker to help DAVV in getting model university tag from state government. “The state government had announced some years ago that the model university status will be granted to DAVV. We have submitted a proposal but nothing happened,” he said.

In all, 67 meritorious students received 95 gold and 10 silver medals at the convocation. MGM Medical College MBBS student Shrini Parikh was awarded nine medals including eight gold and one silver medal. Besides, doctoral research degrees were conferred on 73 PhD students whereas DLit was bestowed on Mamta Chandrashekhar in political science discipline. She is the first woman to receive D Lit from DAVV.