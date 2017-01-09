Indore: Follow France to popularise organ donation

Indore: For saving lives of many, the government of France has made their residents by default organ donors and has given them a choice to opt out of the law.

Indoreans welcomed the decision and said it would also help them in saving thousands of lives. They believed that the decision would eliminate deficiency of vital organs and motivate people to participate in the noble cause.

Secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society Dr Sanjay Dixit lauded the decision and said “it will save precious lives.”

“It is not only a brave decision but also finest one as people will by default become organ donors. In other countries including India, only few people opt for organ donation even when it is of no use after death,” Dr Dixit said.

Indore has also created history by preparing 13 ‘Green Corridors’ for speedy transportation of organs to various cities. Organ donation has witnessed rise in the city in last couple of years and people are now opting for cadaver donation as well.

“About five years ago, we did not have bodies for medical research but now we have excess bodies and we are now donating them to other medical colleges as well,” Dr Dixit said.

Rishi Dixit, a software engineer in JP Morgan Chase, said, “It is a great decision by the France government and it sets an example for others to opt the same for saving thousands of lives.”

Similarly, Anjali Tiwari, a social activist, said that she has seen many people struggling due to damaged organs or by congenital disorders. “Such decision will eliminate the scarcity of organs in the society and will also force the government to improve facilities in hospitals,” she said.

However, activist of NGO Muskan Group Naresh Fundwani said, “Such decisions are next to impossible to implement in our country as people have different religious beliefs. Spreading awareness by political as well as religious leaders is important and then only it could be implemented.”

Statistics of Indore in Organ Donation

Organs given to other states

Heart Delhi 5

Liver Delhi 11

Heart Maharashtra 2

Organ Transplanted Data

From Jan 2012 till Date

Skin 151

Cornea 1138

Kidney 119

Heart 0

Lungs 0

Liver 0

Pancreas 0

Total Transplants 1408

Total Donors & Recipients

Whole Body 627

Potential Donors 10679

Actual Donors 1543

Actual Recipients 298

Prospective Recipients 303

Total Donors & Recipients 13450

Data as per organdonationindore.org

What They Say

“It is a great decision by France and such should be implemented in other countries too. We are getting only 0.01% of organs out of total requirement. This will boost awareness and will help in saving lives as well.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit, Secretary, Indore Organ Donation Society

“Our leaders too should take such bold decision to save many lives. Thousands of people succumb to their diseases or injuries due to lack of vital organs. However, this will require huge infrastructure development in our country.”

Jitu Bagani, Muskan Group

“Religious beliefs are major hurdles in our country. People in France are far more advanced than us and what we need first is awareness among people.”

Naresh Fundwani, Muskan Group

“I was surprised by reading the news that everyone in France has become by default a organ donor. It is a good decision and should be taken by other countries as well.”

Sachin Choksey, Businessman

“I don’t think that we are ready for such decisions yet as it will increase the chances of scandals in our country.”

Rituraj Dixit, Businessman

“Such decisions will save thousands of lives as people will get vital organs on time. Many people lost their life due to scarcity of organs.”

Mandeep Kaur Bhatia, Social Activist