Indore: Follow 6Rs and rejoice, India tells 45 countries

Indore: India on Thursday pitched for “6R mantra” given by Prime Minister Narenda Modi for achieving sustainable development. “We should think beyond 3Rs. We should think of 6Rs as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacture, which ultimately leads to the 7th R, that is, Rejoice (complete blissfulness),” union housing and urban affairs ministry secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said while delivering closing remarks on the fourth and final day of 8th 3R Regional Forum in Asia and the Pacific.

The eighth 3R Regional Forum in Asia and Pacific, which began in city on April 9 concluded on Thursday with participating nations reaffirming their commitment to promoting 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Addressing the valedictory session, state urban development minister Maya Singh expressed confidence in Forum’s capacity to propagate 3R principles. Yasuo Takahashi, vice minister for environmental global affairs, ministry of the environment, Japan, was also present.

The next 3R forum will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, which extended invitation to all the participating nations. Civil society oganisations and NGOs, industrialists were presented the 3R awards for their exemplary work in areas of solid waste management, promotion of 3R principles and making efforts for zero waste society.

Over 700 delegates of more than over 45 countries attended the four-day forum. They included senior government representatives from Asia-Pacific countries, mayors, experts, research institutes and representatives from industry houses.

Main issues at 3R summit

3R policy implementation in achieving clean land, clean water and clean air

Potential opportunities of implementing 3R to prevent physical and chemical degradation of land

Inter-municipal partnerships and cooperation in expanding 3R and waste management services for local communities

Technological options to deal with new emerging waste streams

Role of 3R and circular economy in greening SMEs, enhancing national productivity, infrastructure development

India to be open defecation free by October 2

Ministry of housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Thursday claimed that India would be open defecation free (ODF) by October 2, 2018, one year before the planned date. “We are pretty sure that India will become ODF by October 2, 2018. We are working towards it,” he told reporters here on the sidelines of 3R Forum. He said 15 states and 2,500 cities have become free from open defecation and the rest will follow suit shortly.

The centre had planned to make the country ODF by October 2, 2019, which is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mishra said India will achieve the target a year earlier. He also said country will achieve the target of scientific treatment of solid waste by October 2, 2019.

At present, 29 percent of total garbage generated in the country is treated scientifically whereas 76 per cent of waste is collected door-to-door and 39 percent waste is segregated at source. “As of now, we are producing 85 MW power from waste. Besides, we are working to generate 450 MW of electricity more from garbage,” he added.

Mishra said centre launched liveability index to assess quality of life in cities, capital cities and those with a population of over 10 lakh. To a query, MP urban development and housing minister Maya Singh said plans were afoot for e-waste disposal.