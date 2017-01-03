Indore: Fog hits flight schedule, two diverted to Ahmadabad

Indore: Sudden change in weather and dense fog at the city airport badly affected flight schedule on Monday. Visibility was very poor and even Instrumental Landing System (ILS) failed to work properly.

According to an official information, Visibility at Indore airport on Monday morning was very low about 200 meters forcing the airport authority to divert two flights.

Indigo’s flight from Bangluru arrived at 7.03 am but due to low visibility it was diverted to Ahmadabad. Later, it was landed at the city airport at 10.08 am. Similarly, Jet Airways flight 4395 from Mumbai diverted to Ahmadabad at 07.49 am and it too was landed at 10.43 am. Jet Airways also cancelled one flight 793/794 due to operational reasons from Delhi.

As many as three other morning flights operated with a delay of 40 minutes to one hour. However, change in weather condition disturbed travelling schedule of passengers, who had to fly through diverted flights complained that they missed their connecting flights.