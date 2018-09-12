Indore: Fluctuating temperature takes toll
Fluctuating temperature has led to a sudden influx of patients in city hospitals. They all have fallen prey to seasonal diseases like cold and cough, viral fever, eye and stomach infections. “Fickle weather conditions have led to an increase in incidence of viral diseases. On an average 10 patients visit my clinic daily. Most of them complain of viral fever and stomach infection,” said general physician Dr Mahendra Jha. “If weather continues to play truant, there can be 20% increase in number of patients,” he added.
Dr Jha said that patients with high-grade fever, who complaint of vomiting and severe headache, are suspected cases of dengue or malaria. But on investigation most of them test negative. “Incidence of viral fever is on the rise. The fever lasts at least five days and leaves patient suffering from extreme weakness and severe body ache,” said general physician Shruti Tiwari. Apart from regular medicine, a patient has to avoid loss of body fluid, she said and added that rest is vital.
Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, physician, said, “I am witnessing 10 fresh cases of fever every day, including half of the patients are children.”
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex, Nifty back in green, all eyes on macro data
- Ujjain: NBCFDC officials inspects status of sanitary napkin vending machine
- Will Imran Khan taste success with Mission Mars? check teaser
- CM Nitish Kumar flags off first ever best service Bihar-Nepal bus service
- Himachal Pradesh Board releases answer keys for HP TET 2018, check at hpbose.org
EDITOR’S PICK
The national executive meeting of the BJP in the capital at the weekend underlined the gung-ho mood of the party.…
Trouble brewing in Communist China
All is not well with China. The Chinese Communist Party is the State and vice versa. What we see is…
The more women endure, the more men will inflict
The synopsis of the Marathi film Bodga (Tunnel) promises a fun road trip taken by a mother and daughter. It…
Disunity amidst unity in the Opposition
The chinks in the Opposition’s armour with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in mind are evident with Telangana chief minister…
Arrogance in politics is counter-productive. We don’t think Amit Shah, the go-getter president of the ruling BJP, did himself or…