Indore: Flexituff clinches IMA corporate cricket trophy

Celebrated Hindi cricket commentator Sushil Doshi gives away prizes
Indore: Following a tough final match, Flexituff International Limited (FIL) won IMA Annual Corporate Cricket Tournament 18-18 League played at Yashwant Club Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Batting first, Flexituff International scored 172 runs in 18 overs to throw a challenge before rival Yashwant Club, Indore. Batting for FIL, Saini played a commendable knock of 77 runs from 43 balls, followed by Sourabh who scored 42 runs in 23 balls. Manish Bhairwani from Yeshwant Club took three wickets in three overs against just 19 runs.
Chasing the score, Yashwant Club had a slow start, losing couple of wickets early at a very low score. Arun Wadhwani played a knock of 42 runs of 51 balls to keep Yashwant Club’s hopes alive but due to constant fall of wickets, they could not keep up the fight making 102 runs at the fall of 8 wickets. For FIL Dilip Birjua took five wickets.
The match was followed by award distribution ceremony in which noted Hindi cricket commentator Padma Shri Sushil Doshi was the chief guest.
In his speech Doshi said, “Sports teaches us a lot. It teaches us to be a better person. It does not matter who is winning or losing; at the end of the day we are all friends.”
He further said, “Cricket is a mind game. It teaches us strategising and management related aspects.” Remembering a funny anecdote during his speech he said, “Once the legendary little master Sunil Gavaskar came to my room, but it was not because I was a good commentator but Gavaskar wanted to taste Indori Namkeen. That is how sports connect individuals.”
He congratulated IMA for successfully organising the tournament.
Also present in the ceremony were, IMA president, CA Santosh Muchhal, IMA associate general manager Ujjesh Sinha, EC members, Ravi Nandi, GS Juneja, Sushil Dubey, Vijay Goel and Ritu Grover among others.
Saini from FIL declared ‘man of the match’ and Dilip Bijwa from the same team declared ‘man of the series’ who took eight wickets with an economy of 4.62 and scored 114 runs in the tournament.
In the morning session, the first match was played between VECV 2 and SS Cricket Commune which was won by the latter with a margin of 72 runs. Batting first, SS Cricket Commune scored 155 runs, in which Rahul Pardesi contributed 28 runs. Chasing, VECV 2 winded up its inning with 83 runs. Rahul Pardesi of SSCC who took three wickets was declared man of the match.
The second match was between FIL and VECV 1 and the latter won the match by 6 runs. Batting first Flexituff International scored 123 runs in 15 overs. Sachin Negi played a memorable innings of 58 runs in 29 balls. Chasing the score, VECV 1 could only score 117 runs losing 6 wickets.
Earlier, the cricket tournament was inaugurated by former honorary secretary of BCCI, Sanjay Jagdale on February 28.
