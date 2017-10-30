Indore: Five held for printing counterfeit notes

Indore: City Crime branch on Sunday arrested five persons for printing and circulating counterfeit notes and recovered fake notes of Rs 2.6 lakh and printer, scanner and other equipment from the accused. It is also said that the accused circulated fake notes in Gujarat as well. DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the police received information that a group of persons was involved in printing currency notes and circulating them in the city.

The Crime branch officials were asked to crack the case and nab the accused. ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh constituted a team for the purpose.

The team received a tip-off that three persons were roaming in Patnipura area to circulate fake currency notes of Rs 2000, 500 and 100 denomination in the market after which crime branch team along with MIG police station cordoned off the area and detained three persons identified as Narendra alias Nandu Chouhan of Badnagar with fake notes of Rs 32,500, Rajesh Mali of Khatipura, Hiranagar area of the city with fake notes of Rs 25,500 and Chandrashekhar Parmar of Rajnagar with notes of Rs 42,000.

During sustained interrogation, the accused told the police that Naresh Pawar of Karondiya area of Pithampur had given them fake notes to circulate in the market. After taking the information about Naresh, the police team raided a house in Karondiya area and arrested Naresh and his accomplice Rameshwar alias Raju Parihar of Betma. Fake notes of Rs 83,500 from Naresh and 36 notes of Rs 2000, 7 notes of Rs 500 and 30 notes of Rs 100 were recovered from Rameshwar. A laptop, a printer, a paper cutter, chemical and papers used in the crime were also recovered from them. The accused were booked under section 489A, 489C of the IPC.

Naresh told the police that he studied up to class X and was residing in PC Sethi Nagar with his wife and children sometimes ago. He was employed at a photocopy shop in Silver Mall where he once printed a currency note which was same as the original. After that he started printing fake notes and was arrested by MIG police in 2005. He was later arrested by the police in 2011 from Hira Nagar area with fake currency notes of Rs 1.10 lakh. Vijay Nagar police also arrested him for with fake notes of Rs 1.4 lakh in 2012.

Naresh told the police that he used to give fake currency notes of Rs 30,000 with exchange of original notes worth Rs 10000 to his accomplices. Later, his accomplices used to circulate fake notes at wine shops, petrol pumps and Dhabas in the night hours. So far, Naresh had printed fake notes with face value of Rs 10 lakh and he managed to circulate the fake notes in Gujarat with the help of accused Rajesh. However, the police are interrogating the accused for the same.

Naresh’s first wife lives in PC Sethi Nagar and he was staying in Pithampur in a rented accommodation with his second wife for two years where he was involved in printing notes. Naresh later involved his friend Rameshwar and Abhishek Chouhan in the crime. A search is on for accused Abhishek who is on the run after the arrest of his accomplices.

Accused Rameshwar hails from Depalpur and at present he was staying in Betma. He met Naresh through Abhishek and was involved in the crime. The accused also circulated fake currency note of Rs 10 in the market. Accused Abhishek, Narendra, Rajesh and Chandrashekhar were circulating the notes in the market.

Accused Chandrashekhar was earlier arrested by the police for robbery planning in 2014. He met Naresh in the jail after which he also got involved with Naresh.