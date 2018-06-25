Indore: First merit list of undergraduate courses to be out today

Indore: First merit list for admission in undergraduate courses would be released by Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Monday. “The merit list for admission in UG courses offered by government and private colleges will be released by Monday afternoon,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi.

Compared to last year, colleges are expecting higher cut-offs, especially since most of the class XII boards have done well this year. “Students whose names appear in the first merit list need to visit respective college to submit all necessary documents and pay fee to confirm admission,” Chaturvedi said.

The admission in government and private colleges are conducted through centralised online admission counselling, barring the colleges with minority institute status. Initially, deadline for registration in UG courses was June 9 and the first merit list was to be announced on June 14 but the deadline was extended.

The registrations were accepted till June 19 and verification of documents was held till June 20. Verification of documents was a must for securing admission in colleges. More than 3.45 lakh students registered for UG courses but only 2.86 lakh got their documents verified.

First round of BEd registration over, merit list on July 5

While first round of online registrations for BEd course is over, document verification work will end on Monday. Merit list of students seeking admission in the two-year course would be declared on July 5. This is perhaps the last year of two-year BEd course. From next year, the BEd course will be of four year duration and admission will be granted after Class XII.

As a result, thousands of students have registered for the BEd course this year. Total three rounds will be held for admission. Second round will be held from July 12 and third round from August 3. The schedule is for MEd, BPEd, MPEd and four other teacher education courses.

Admission process of MBA (executive) begins

Admission process for MBA programme of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya for working executives is underway. The online window for applying for the course offered by Institute of Management Studies, DAVV, will remain open till July 19. On July 22, candidates will be called for counselling.

Candidates with graduate and postgraduate degrees with minimum 45% marks and having executive/managerial experience of at least five years after graduation or at least two years experience after post-graduation in industry/ government sector are eligible for admission.

Professionals and self employed entrepreneurs are also eligible for admission provided he/she is a graduate/ postgraduate will at least 45% marks and is self employed for at least two years after graduation. “Better percentage of marks in graduate / post graduate courses will be considered for admission,” a notification issued by DAVV said.