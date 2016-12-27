Indore: First Hollywood mashup video composed by Indore lads launched

Indore: City-based sound engineer and music composers have launched an international music video of Hollywood songs mashup on Monday. The one of its kind video, composed by young sound engineer Himanshu Mishra and directed by Nishant Sharma, was the first Hollywood mashup prepared by in Madhya Pradesh.

“After the success of our own mixed song ‘Faded’ by Allan Walker, we have decided to prepare a Hollywood mashup to establish city’s name in the world map as the emerging place for sound engineering, mixing and composing,” Himanshu Mishra said. Himanshu and his team composed and prepared the mashup at Aalaap Studio with tireless efforts for a month.

“This mashup video will be launched on Youtube and it will also be launched by famous singer and lead vocalist of Against the Current band Chrissy Costanza on her social media,” he added.

Himanshu and his team has been targeting at least 20,000 views and likes in a week and 1 lakh views in a month.

“Chrissy and other musicians of Hollywood have appreciated our work and it gives us motivation to work only to shine Indore’s name on the globe,” Himanshu said.

Himanshu has been working as chief sound engineer at Aalaap Studios and pulling the work of music composition and mixing from Mumbai to Indore for creating a platform for young talents. Music and DOP of the mashup have been given by Swapnil Tare and Harshit Shukla, edited by Dheeraj Soni, singer is Ales Singh and management was done by Vikrant Kasni.