Indore: First BEd admission list to be out today

Indore: The first list of students seeking admission in Bachelor of Education (BEd) course will be announced by Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday. “The list is expected to be released by noon,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi.

He said the DHE has already announced merit list of more than 43,000 students who have registered for centralised online admission counselling. “Now, students whose names figured in the merit list will be allocated colleges,” Chaturvedi said.

BEd admission process is going to be held in three rounds. First round is underway. Second round will be held from July 12 and third from August 3. The registrations for first round were held from June 15-23. As per information, more than 50,000 students had applied for admission in BEd course run by around 500 colleges in the state.

Of 50,000 students, more than 43,000 were found eligible for admissions. “The eligible students will be allocated colleges on merit basis,” Chaturvedi said. Students whose names will figure in the admission list will have to report to the colleges by July 10 and submit fee for confirmation of admission.

On July 11, the DHE would release vacancies, college wise. For vacant seats, the second counselling would begin on July 12. This year, the registration figure was comparatively higher as National Council of Technical Education (NCTE) has signalled that this year could be last year for two-year BEd course. It stated that the BEd course will be of four-year duration from next year.

6,000 seats in DAVV colleges

There are around 50,000 seats in BEd colleges across the state. In colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the number of seats in BEd course is 6,000. There are total 59 colleges under the DAVV. Most of the colleges have 100 seats each, said Sumant Katiyal, director of college development council at DAVV. He said there were 67 BEd colleges under the DAVV earlier. “Eight colleges have shut down,” he added.

MEd, MPEd, BPEd list also to be out today

DHE would also release list of students seeking admission in MEd, MPEd and BPEd courses. The registrations for these courses have taken place along with BEd course. Chaturvedi said the DHE would release admission list for these colleges as well. There are about a dozen MEd colleges under DAVV.