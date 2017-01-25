Indore: Financial issues prompted us to hike fees says SGSITS Director

Indore: Increasing operational cost prompted Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), the leading engineering college of the state, to hike fees of BE courses exorbitantly.

“Due to increasing operational cost, it has become difficult to meet our expenses so we have no other option but to increase fees,” said SGSITS director RK Saxena.

He said that if they would not have increased the fees, the institute would have been in serious financial crisis after three months from now.

“Our annual budget is about Rs 50 crore. The state government provides only Rs 6 crore grant. The rest expenses we bear from our own resources. If we won’t increase our earning, it will be very difficult for us to operate smoothly. Since our main source of income is fees charged from students, we have to hike fees of periodically,” he said.

The director said that the institute had not hiked fees for past five years so this time they have to increase fees by 45 per cent.

“Had fees increased periodically, the institute would not have to make such an exorbitant hike,” he said.

The director stated that the institute survived without increasing fee hike for these many years because of funds generated through consultancies provided by faculty of the institute.

“But with that we can’t go on further as burden has now come onto our corpus,” he said.

However, students of this college are protesting against the exorbitant fee hike in mid of session. They had staged a demonstration on college campus on Monday demanding withdrawal of the hike.

“When we had taken admission at the college, BE course fee was Rs 30,105 which has now been hiked to Rs 45,000. This mid-stream fee hike is illegal,” the students said.

They added that fees are increased before admission process. “Once admissions are done, fees are not increased. In this case, fees have been increased middle of the session which is wrong.” Clarifying the issue, Saxena said that the institute had cleared to the students at the time of admissions that their fees would be hiked in mid-stream as a proposal for the same was pending with the government.

He said that the students had agreed to the condition and then took the admissions. He also claimed that the students have now understood the institute’s position and have given up their protest.