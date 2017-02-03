Indore: Finance Minister gives elixir to bedridden real estate sector in budget

Indore: Union Budget presented by finance minister Aurn Jaitely on Wednesday in Lok Sabha is proving to be an elixir for real estate sector, which was the worst affected due to demonetisation move of the Centre. Experts are of the opinion that measures announced in the budget would not only boost growth to one of important components of the GDP but would help in fulfilling dream of having one’s own affordable house.

Sick condition of real estate sector, particularly of the city, could be gauged from the fact that just 20% new projects were launched in last one year. Fact is that the city is considered as a promising destination among emerging tier-2 cities of the country. Despite this pace of construction at existing real estate projects remained sluggish in the absence of demand from last two years. Demonetisation only added insult to injury of this badly hurt sector.

However, host of measures announced in the budget cheered real estate players as well as home seekers too. Sources in real estate sector told this correspondent that the announcement about ‘affordable housing’ to be given ‘infrastructure’ status, is likely to result in increased participation from private players.

Jaitley’s announcement that 30 to 60 square metre built-up area of real estate projects of metro cities, 60 sq metres each space in non-metro and rural areas will be considered as carpet areas, will broadly give around 30% extra space to builders. This will benefit housing projects of 800 square metres each unit, which falls in affordable housing category. Builders say this much area will be a saleable one.

Highlighting importance of 800 sq. metre units, sources said that Union government has also given a one year income tax relief to builders considering that there would be no notional income from renting out units that are completed but not sold. This will benefit builders a lot. Another important factor is that Union government is already offering 4% and 3% interest subsidy to buyers for a housing loan up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh if they buy housing unit up to 800 sq. metres. Certain relief in service tax has also been given to this size of units.

Sources said that this will definitely give a boost to housing sector for launching affordable housing projects. Capital gain will be applicable only after one year of completion of the project. Earlier there was ambiguity over the issue.

Key highlights for the sector in Union Budget 2017-18

Affordable housing has been given infrastructure status

1 crore rural houses will be created by 2019

National Housing Bank to refinance Rs 20,000 crore loans

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to get Rs 23,000 crore

Real estate developers to get tax relief on unsold stock as liability to pay capital gains will arise only in the year a project is completed

Instead of built up area of 30 and 60 sq metres, the carpet area of 30 and 60 sq metres will be applicable for affordable housing

Holding period for capital gains tax for immovable property reduced from 3 years to 2 years

Tax break of one year post receipt of the completion certificate, for unsold stock

New FDI policy under consideration

Indira Awas Yojana will be extended to 600 districts

Indexation for capital gains shifted from April 1, 1981 to April 1, 2001

“Positive announcements made for real estate sector was much more required in the backdrop of demonetisation and sluggish economic activities prevailing from last two years. Measures announced in Union Budget 2017 will definitely prove to be a game changer and give boost to the sector and also help government in achieving its target of housing for all.”

Leeladhar Maheshwari, Chairman Indore chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)