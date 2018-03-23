Indore: File ITR by March 31 to avoid prosecution

Indore: For those who made bulk cash deposit during demonetisation (income from unknown source), March 31 is the last date for filing income tax return (ITR) of financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17. Within the deadline, the depositors can pay a tax at the rate of 77.25 per cent to get rid of their I-T liabilities or else they are sure to pay the tax @ 83.25 per cent, face prosecution or even arrest.

Notably, the Union government has started tightening noose on the corrupt taxpayers as it now believes that the event of demonetisation came as a major hidden relief to the violators for they had deposited huge unaccounted money or better to say, undisclosed cash in banks during that period thinking they might escape the I-T radar.

However, finance ministry proved itself smarter as it has amended Section 115 DBC of Income Tax Act, 1962, making the filing of ITR of FY 2015-16 and 2016-17 by March 31, 2018, mandatory to receive the benefit. The amendment also barred the taxpayers from filing the returns of these two FYs post due date.

This amendment thus came as an alarming bell for those who had not disclosed or are disclosing the sources of the income of the cash deposited in banks. It also served as an alert to those who were considering avoiding of paying Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) earned by selling properties during these two FYs or particularly demonetisation.

Similarl, if anyone income is taxable whether TDS on the same has been deducted or not, it is compulsory to file the income tax return before March 31. In all the above cases taxpayers can still avoid any post filing action from the department by paying the income tax at rate of 77.25 per cent, the new rule says.

Meanwhile, income tax practitioners in city said that “Previously, if you had forgotten or failed to file your tax returns within the due date of 31st July, you still had two years (from the end of the relevant financial year) to file your belated returns. But now, if one fails to file the return by March 31, they are sure to receive notice u/s 148, as banks will be reporting all high value deposits during the period along with relevant PAN numbers to the I-T department.”

“In that case, the tax dodgers will have to pay the tax at rate of 83.25 per cent interest along with heavy penalty which may be equal or higher to the income escaped from assessment,” the experts warned.