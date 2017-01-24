Indore: Fear still lurks in minds of Khajrana residents

Indore: Khajrana area is notorious for serious crimes including kidnappings. Residents still live under fear due to notoriety the area has acquired. However, to the police’s credit, they apprehended a number of notorious criminals including recent arrest of absconding dreaded mastermind of the Nabha jail break.

The police had also nabbed a number of criminals involved in bank robberies or busting robberies in planning stage while goons freely terrorise the neighbourhood.

Residents blame police for the situation, but admit that they have seen drop in crime rates in the recent past due to police patrolling and taking action against the criminals.

Vikas Patidar, a resident, said that no major crime has been committed in Khajrana area of late but past crime still lingers on people’s minds. However, resident are more alert now, he added probably leading to drop in the crime graph.

Rehan Khan, an area manager with a private company, said that thefts and loots make the area unsafe and police need to increase patrolling to curb crimes in the area.

Arpita Chouhan, a teacher, said locals and devotees from other parts of the state and outside states visit famous Khajrana Ganesh temple and it is crowded most of the time particularly on Wednesdays and therefore pick-pocketing and mobile thefts are very common here.

Major crimes

On January 17, the Crime Branch and Khajrana police jointly nabbed Nabha Jail break mastermind Kuldeep Singh Dewal alias Neta from a flat in Khajrana. Dewal was hiding after the jail break and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

On April 14, 2016, son of businessman Kailash Gurjar was kidnapped while returning home with his sisters. The kidnapping created a stir in the area but due to police tightening the noose kidnappers left the boy in the area and fled.

On July 30, 2016, a woman kidnapped a four-year-old from Ramkrishna Nagar near Velocity Talkies but the act was caught on cameras.

What they say

“There has been no loot or theft recently and police patrol the area regularly.”

Tufail Ahmed, Businessman

“News of loot or theft was heard through media but recently there have been no such instances. However, the police need to patrol the area regularly.”

Sarfaraz Khan, Resident

“Since no crime has been committed recently it does not the area is quite safe. Residents need to be alert all the time.”

Riyaz Khan, Resident

“The area cannot be categorised as safe for women, but there has been drop in crime recently.”

Ruby Khan, Teacher