Indore: Father’s Day’s Special moments- Surprises with sweets, cakes, photos and games

Indore: Celebrating Father’s Day in their own unique way, children brought home gifts and eatables, reliving their childhood with father, as most families stayed home and enjoyed cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Celebrating family time with the nail biting cricket match, every family had a small gathering party at their home with popcorns, sweets and loads of fun.

Sharing some moments that made the day special, some fathers and kids from the city talked about the importance of their families in their life.

My pillar of strength

My father has been my pillar of strength. He knows how to raise a girl to be a soft and yet strong woman. He taught me to be soft-hearted but not weak. I feel lucky to have someone, who will always be there for me no matter what. I made him a photo frame as Father’s Day gift, with all the important milestones of our life on it. Also, it was my dad’s birthday as well!

He scolds but also loves

Having understood how special fathers are, I am celebrating my dad’s birthday and father’s day with a big party this year. I am so grateful to have a father who often scolds me, but loves me dearly at the same time. He passed on me the most important ‘lesson of giving’ through his actions.

Quality time with dad

I have never expressed too much from my father, but he means a lot to me. I am trying to tell him the same by spending quality time with him. Normally, most of us are so engrossed in our life, phones and friends that we cannot take out time for our parents. Understanding that only parents stand by us forever, I am happy to serve them.