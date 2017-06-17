Indore: Farmers stir meets tragic end, no future plan in sight

Indore: The much-hyped call of blocking highways given by Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh to press for various demands of farmers emerged to be a complete flop show, as no farmers or sangh members came out on streets to enforce the blockade on Friday. With this, the sangh’s 16-day long agitation ended without any future plan of action instore.

The sangha appealed to the protesting farmers to block highways in and around city on Friday from 12 noon to 3 pm as part of the nationwide call. Considering its seriousness and being burnt by the Mandsaur firing incident, the district administration left no stone unturned to ensure calm on the day. Elaborated police force deployment was made from early morning of Friday at strategic locations, including Indore Bypass, Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas and Khandwa Road.

However, to the cops’ wonder, none of the members of the sangha or protesting farmers, came out on road to enforce a blockade, as according to the official sources of the district administration, there was no report of any highway blockade in the district.

No local leaders of the sangha picked up the call to comment on the flop show and also about the future course of action, following the scheduled end of 16-day long farmers’ agitation on Friday.

Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh, lead by its national president Shivkumar Sharma ‘kakkaji’ first declared a 10-day farmers’ agitation to press for various demands, including waiving of farm loans and ensuring fair price of farm commodities. Later the agitation was extended for another five days till June 15 and on June 16 was scheduled for blocking the highways.

Though initial days of the agitation really put severe impact on supply of milk and vegetable in the city as farmers blocked its supply from the villages, in the state the agitation ended on Friday, without gaining any immediate relief to farmers, except the government purchasing of onion at Rs 8 kg being started in mandis.