Indore: Farmer’s plight in Kalichaat leaves you numb with anger, sad

Indore: A realistic portrayal of the tough life led by many farmers with small and non-irrigated farm land in Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, as also in other parts of the country, in Kalichaat, a maiden effort by producer and director Sudhanshu Sharma of Indore, an entrepreneur with a creative streak, leaves you numb with anger at the predicament of lakhs of such uneducated and gullible farmers.

The film, which has already won accolades and a number of awards in various film festivals across the country, is yet to be released in theatres. But before this is done, the Kalichaat team, including its story writer Dr Sunil Chaturvedi, rightly feel that it should be screened in Parliament and legislative assemblies to make elected representatives sit up and take note of the predicament of lakhs of uneducated and gullible farmers, who are exploited due to absence of a well defined systems, both at the government and banking level, to prevent suicides by hapless farmers as it happens to the main character in this film played by Prakash Deshmukh as Sitaram. His role is complimented by Geetika Shyam as Kala, his wife and the corrupt system is extremely well portrayed by Virendra K Nathenial, who plays the role of village patwari. The screenplay by Dr Sonal Sharma, photography by Raut Jaywant Murlidhar and music and songs by Sanjeev Kohli and Kaluram Bamania, respectively, create the desired impact on the minds of viewers.

Kalichaat, the impregnable rock, is inspired by the works of an NGO Vibhvari, which is working in Dewas district of MP since 2000. It has been working for solving water crisis and farmer and landless worker rights for last two decades. The organization is founded by Dr Chaturvedi, who is an active social worker and writer. His acclaimed novel Kalichaat provided the story for this film.