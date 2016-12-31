Dewas: The farmers are not getting paid by the bank after selling the agricultural products. Jagdeesh Singh Thakur told that the farmers are coming to the agricultural markets to sell their crops but are getting cheques instead of cash. They are not getting paid even after one-one month by the branches of district cooperative banks and Narmada rural bank. The resentment of farmers is increasing day by day.
Indore: Farmers not getting paid
