Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Indore / Indore: Farmers not getting paid

Indore: Farmers not getting paid

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 31, 2016 08:18 am
FOLLOW US:

Dewas: The farmers are not getting paid by the bank after selling the agricultural products. Jagdeesh Singh Thakur told that the farmers are coming to the agricultural markets to sell their crops but are getting cheques instead of cash. They are not getting paid even after one-one month by the branches of district cooperative banks and Narmada rural bank. The resentment of farmers is increasing day by day.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK