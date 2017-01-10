Indore: Farmers in trouble due to wild animals

SAGAR: The farmers are being troubled due to wild animals as they destroyed their crops. Farmers are awakening throughout the night and protecting their crops; despite of protection the wild animals entered into the fields and raze the crops. Neither the forest department is taking interest, nor revenue department are doing efforts to provide relief to the farmers. According to the instructions of administration, there are the rules that compensation should be given to the farmers if their crops are being destroyed by the animals but due to lack of coordination between the departments farmers are waiting for the compensation over the years. Many farmers are not able to take the advantage of the government schemes because they are not aware of them, those farmers who know the schemes and expecting the compensation from the government then the officials of the department concerned or the staff do not cooperate them.