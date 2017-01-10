SAGAR: The farmers are being troubled due to wild animals as they destroyed their crops. Farmers are awakening throughout the night and protecting their crops; despite of protection the wild animals entered into the fields and raze the crops. Neither the forest department is taking interest, nor revenue department are doing efforts to provide relief to the farmers. According to the instructions of administration, there are the rules that compensation should be given to the farmers if their crops are being destroyed by the animals but due to lack of coordination between the departments farmers are waiting for the compensation over the years. Many farmers are not able to take the advantage of the government schemes because they are not aware of them, those farmers who know the schemes and expecting the compensation from the government then the officials of the department concerned or the staff do not cooperate them.
Indore: Farmers in trouble due to wild animals
Tagged with: being troubled destroy crops FArmers protecting crops raze crops wild animals
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
National budget a constitutional matter
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi is absolutely right. Presentation of national budget by a government is a “constitutional work”. Selection of…
Didi’s Bengal in a country of its own
Despite her bouts of shrillness and polemical exaggeration, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has every right to be…
Bengaluru Pravasi Divas low on eco content
The just-concluded Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru was a useful exercise in so far as it focussed on the potential…
Declassified files unmask Sonia Gandhi’s role
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to make public 710 files related to the National Advisory Committee (NAC), which functioned during…
What to expect as the Donald Trump era Begins
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…