Indore: Family forced to donate patient’s organs

Indore: The family members of a patient on Wednesday alleged that an NGO forced them to donate vital organs even before the patient was declared brain dead. The patient is undergoing treatment at MY Hospital, at present. The family members have also lodged a written complaint with Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration against activists of NGO Muskan Group and demanded action against them.

However, the NGO activists have denied the allegations and said that they were helping the poor family and even arranged four bottles of blood for the patient. As per reports, 20-year-old Sachin Badgurjar, resident of Palda, was admitted to Bombay Hospital on April 6 after an accident.

His condition was critical and the family members had shifted him to MY Hospital on Tuesday. “Doctors didn’t declare him brain dead but shifted him to ventilator. Muskan Group’s Jeetu Bagani and Sandeepan Arya were forcing us to donate the organs and were misguiding us. They said the patient has been declared brain dead,” family members alleged in the written complaint. Free has a copy of complaint.

Meanwhile, Bagani denied the allegations and said that they didn’t force anyone for organ donation but were helping the family members in the treatment of patient. “We arranged four units of blood for them to save the patient’s life. Our priority is to save life and we cannot advise family before doctors declare the patient brain dead,” he said. Muskan Group is associated with Indore Society for Organ Donation. Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr V S Pal denied receiving such a complaint till Wednesday evening.