Indore: Failed student threatens to commit suicide; DAVV informs police

Indore: A student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), who failed in exams, threatened vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad of committing suicide if he was not passed. In a letter to the VC, IIPS student Shubham Kashyap said that he was MCA (6-year course) student and was failed in 8th semester exam. “I was awarded three marks less from the passing marks,” the student said.

He claimed that some students had got four to five marks less from the passing marks but they were declared pass but he was not. He claimed that he was failed in exam because he had lodged a complaint against some teachers few years ago.

“Three years ago, some students were failed in exams. I had lodged a complaint of poor evaluation. On my compliant, the answer books were re-evaluated and failed students passed,” he said adding that the institute administration is taking revenge on that complaint. “They have failed me now for that compliant,” he claimed.

On receiving the threat letter, the university administration informed police about it. “We did not take the threat lightly. We informed the police about it. We have also informed the students to contact his director AK Sapre,” Dhakad said. When contacted, Sapre said that he was unaware of any such letter. “If student has any issue, he can approach me,” he added.