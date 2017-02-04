Indore: Explore nature and memories at Pitra Parvat

Indore: For a closer and quicker getaway from the city, a safe family fun spot that is gaining popularity is ‘Pitra Parvat’. Though the place has been a popular spot for ancestor memorials for a couple of years, it has recently been a top travel spot for youngsters and family groups.

As ‘Pitra Parvat’ is situated quite near the city, it is good for a day-long trip, where one is free to explore nature and memories. Most people find the name tags on trees appealing, while seniors often find the place a quick flashback of their younger days. Some seniors comment that the place is raw without much commercialisation, which reminds them of villages and their childhood.

How to reach Pitra Parvat

It is located on Hatod gram on Kushalgarh-Jhalod road. Set at a distance of 12.3 km from Free Press office, you can comfortably reach the hillock within half-an-hour.

There are three routes to the hillock, depending on your location. People prefer Super Corridor route or Aerodrum route depending on their location. If you are closer to Free Press office, then you should opt for Aerodrome route, as it is shorter by nine km.

For this route, you can straight go to Aerodrome road from Free Press and find yourself on the foot of hillock. For Super Corridor route, one has to go from Tilak Path to Kila Maidan road and finally Super Corridor. For those, who need speed, Super Corridor is better as Aerodrome road often has slow moving traffic on weekends.

Looking deep with horizon on the view

Set far from the city life, yet close enough to view the city, the hillock is a great place to view the city and find perspective. With elevation of 552 meters from sea level, Pitra Parvat provides a great view of nearby areas.

While on the top, you can see a view of woods, city, villages and varied lifestyles. Photographers find the spot captivating as they can capture variety of colours of nature and people from here.

In the shade of memories

The hillock is dedicated in memory of ancestors. Pitra Parvat means ‘parent mountain’. It attracts people as a picnic spot. However, most visitors feel lost in the memories of their childhood, parenthood and beautiful memoirs of their life.

Talking about his experience, businessman Arjun Chourasia said, “I sat in the shade of large tree and I felt like my ancestors are loving and blessing me.” He elaborated that the trees are same but feelings change at the hillock.

“People have planted those trees with love and dedication for their ancestors, therefore, there is a different feeling to it,” Chourasia said. He quoted that people often sit and chat about their memories at the hillock, which creates a lovely ambience.

Education, fitness and fun rides

The place is great for fitness, as one has to trek up to the mountain either straight up or through the road route. Adding another fitness aspect, most people carry their cycles to ride on these quiet routes.

The Indore Municipal Corporation and tourism department have taken initiative to develop it as a tourist destination. Besides Pritra parvat, there is a water purification plant, you can visit this water plant and learn the procedure of water purification. The water purification plant can add educational and learning experience for kids as well as adults.

Religious attraction

Developing the place, a 65 feet tall idol of Lord Hanuman with his mace has been installed on the top of the hillock. This idol perhaps is the tallest in the country weighing approximately 90 tons with a 45 feet mace. Most tourists gaze at the statue and enjoying feeling little in front of it.

Though it is almost complete, it is yet to be inaugurated officially. The idol and mace is made of ‘Ashta Dhatu’, which is considered auspicious.

Travel Advisory