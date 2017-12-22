Indore: Experts to share management mantras at IMA conclave

Indore: The 27th edition of IMA International Management Conclave (IMC), scheduled on February 2 and 3 at Abhay Prashal in city, is again going to be a big hit, with 20 experts from across the country sharing management mantras to over 1,000 corporate members and more than 3000 aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals and students.

In a media interaction held here on Thursday, president of IMA, Santosh Muchhal and co-convener of the conclave CA, Naveen Khandelwal informed that the two-day event will be featuring eminent speakers from different walks of life who share unique ideas from India and all around the globe.

Chairman and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical, Business tycoon Dilip Sanghvi will be honoured with IMA Lifetime Achievement Award at the conclave, with minister of state for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha gracing the occasion as chief guest. The theme of this year’s conclave is ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: Innovate and Lead.’

Joint managing director of Ujaas Energy, Anurag Mundra, who was also present at the meeting, informed that the “Conclave would be a green one, as in lieu of consumption of 5000 units electricity in two days, IMC will purchase Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) of the equal number of units from the power exchange.”

Eminent speakers

Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, AM Naik, Group Executive Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, Mohandas Pai, Chairman of the Board – Manipal Global Education Services, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, Dr Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Anant Bhagwati, Partner – Bain & Company India, Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and CEO, National Stock Exchange of India, Vijay Menon, Motivational Speaker, Simerjeet Singh, Performance Coach & Growth Catalyst, Cutting Edge Learning Systems, Suhas Gopinath, Chairman, Globals ITES