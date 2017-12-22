Indore: Experts squeeze out fear of maths from young minds

Indore: Emerald Heights International School kick started its two-day 12th national mathematics convention on the school premises on Thursday. More than 300 delegates from the state and all across the country including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka,

Gujarat, and Maharashtra participated in the seminar. Welcoming the guests, school students sang classic songs and performed colourful dance

compositions. Following the cultural presentation, delegates discussed various aspects of mathematics and its application.

Talking about the seminar, chairman of All India Ramanujan Foundation, Dr Chandramauli Joshi said, We work on removing fear of mathematics from the minds of students by empowering them with simple tricks. He said that they were sharing those tricks with students and other educators during the convention.

Most schools teach mathematics with chalk and talk in classrooms that only helps a tiny number of kids understand the subject. So, we need to be more innovative and make mathematics easier for children, as clearing basic concepts of mathematics to them is the only way to remove fear of mathematics, Joshi said. Sharing the objective behind hosting such conference, school principal Siddharth Singh said, We want children to enjoy learning and specially, a subject like mathematics.