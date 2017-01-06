Indore: Expert team inspects MYH for bone marrow transplant centre

Indore: A team of experts in hospital planning and development led by Mumbai based hospital planner Dr Vinay Kothari reached at MY Hospital on Thursday for inspecting facilities and requirements for establishing bone marrow transplant centre.

Team inspected proposed area on the fourth floor of the hospital along with PWD officials and hospital staff to prepare a plan to establish an infection-free unit. It will be the first unit in a government hospital in the state.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said, “A team led by Dr Vinay Kothari inspected the facilities in the hospital. We are planning to establish the unit on the fourth floor in such a way that it will remain infection-free.”

He said that the team will present design and planning for the centre in a week and work will begin soon after that.

Team members also met Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Dubey after inspection and informed him about the plan.

“Divisional Commissioner has directed the team to start the work as soon as possible and not to worry about the budget. The hospital administration has also started preparations for the work and the centre might be started from May,” Dr Thora said.