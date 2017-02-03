Lowering cash donation limit will do no good

Rajendra Goyal, Senior Economist

In our country, political parties get income tax exemption under section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 on their existing income, including donations received. The maximum limit for cash donation is Rs 20,000/-per donor, while any donation above Rs 20,000 needs to be received through cheque/digital payments. After demonetisation, it became a major issue that political parties should declare their donation with complete details of the donors, as being expected from others. To address the situation, the Union budget 2017 proposes these changes— reduction in maximum limit of cash donation from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 per donor as recommended by election commissioner, submission of ITR compulsorily u/s 139(4B) of Income Tax Act, 1962, issuance of Electoral Bonds under RBI guidelines. Prospective donors can subscribe to these bonds through cheques/digital payments. Political parties can redeem these bonds through their designated bank account.

These bonds are expected to be bearer bonds and would not disclose identity of the donor. Though the move seems effective, reduction of cash donation limit will do no better, as political parties are still not required to disclose the identity of donors. And hence can manage the situation by showing 10 times more donors than earlier. Other two proposed amendments are however welcomed.

Banking

This is not going to pinch too much

Anil Khandelwal, Ex-Independent Director Then State Bank of Indore

Aimed at cashless India, finance minister Arun Jaitly has taken several steps in the Union Budget. Two important of them are— restricting cash payment to Rs 10 lakh under section 40A(3) of the Income Tax Act which will not be allowed as deduction in computation of income, and putting a limit on cash receipt to Rs 3 lakh from a person per day or per transaction. Both the restrictions are subject to certain exceptions and their violation will invite penalty in the form of denial of deduction of relevant expenditure in case of business expenditure exceeding Rs 10,000 in cash. This is just a reduction in the existing limit and hence not going to pinch too much. People cannot misuse this by breaking the transaction into multiple smaller transactions or by making payments by several payers in respect of the same event or occasion. Restrictions put are very stringent and wide to cover any possible fraud, as the liability is on the recipient to come clean on the matter. This will restrict huge cash payments of personal nature, probably black money, which were otherwise not reflected as paid out of books.

Agriculture

More funds for agri-diary helps farmers earn more

Dr. PP Shastry, Dean, College of Agriculture, Khandwa

The key focus area of the present Union budget is agriculture sector which employs more than 90 million people and contributes 15.4 per cent gross value addition (GVA) to the Indian economy, a welcome initiative to address the backbone of our nation.

A dedicated micro-irrigation fund of Rs 5000 crore is set to achieve the goal of ‘Per Drop More Crop’ by the initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), leveraging MGNREGA for water conservation measures, and Long Term Irrigation fund. This will go a long way to ensure optimum utilisation of our scarce water resources. The target of agricultural loans has been set at record Rs 10 lakh crore in 2017-18 and Rs 8,000 crore for dairy processing infrastructure by NABARD. Allocation of higher funds to the promising sectors helps in booting the growth of both sectors, which ultimately helps in improving economic condition of farmers and villages.

As dairy is an important source of additional income for farmers, the Union minister said the government would set up a dairy processing fund of Rs 8,000 crore over three years with initial corpus of Rs 2,000 crore. For quite some time, the researchers have been seeking attention on Integrated Farming System for sustainable livelihood. This move seems to have been taken so that farmers are able to boost their income. Such measures will definitely help in achieving the goal of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022 as envisaged by the government. It also focuses on improving the soil fertility and adoption of organic farming by pushing the Soil Health Card Scheme and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana. Once the soil nutrient map is ready, it will help in estimating actual requirement and strategic distribution of chemical fertilizers. This will also help in balanced use of fertilizers.

More incentives needed for soldiers posted at Siachen

Dr SL Sharma, Ex-Aircraft Engineer, Indian Navy

In the budget 2017 finance minister Arun Jaitley has allocated Rs 274114 crore to ministry of defence, which is 10% higher than the last year. Now, it is to see how the funds will be utilised for projects in all three wings of defence. While there was no emphasis on pension distribution system, it would have been better if Jaitley announced that income of non-commissioned officers will be made income tax free. This measure would definitely increase moral of the soldiers. He could also consider extra incentives for soldiers deployed at Siachen.