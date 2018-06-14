Indore: Executive council of MGMM college decides to renovate Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital again

Indore: A year after renovating Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital by spending crores of rupees collected through donations, the executive council of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Wednesday approved Rs 3 crore for hospital’s renovation.

The decision of renovation and repair work of the hospital was taken during the executive council meeting presided over by additional chief secretary Radheshyam Julania. Divisional commissioner Raghavendra Singh was also present.

The committee has also decided to renovate 20 private wards of the hospital and to equip them with air conditioners. More than Rs 12 crore were spent in the renovation of the hospital headed by the then divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey and it took two years to complete it.

The other decisions taken by committee include setting up School of Excellence for ophthalmology in Kalyanmal Nursing Home premises with Rs 42 crore. “Capital amount of the school excellence would be given by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University while the staff and equipments will be arranged by the state government. Dean of MGM Medical College will be the head of the committee,” Julania stated in the press release.

The executive council has also decided to start three new PG courses in the college including emergency medicine, transfusion medicine and hospital administration.

Bone marrow transplant

MGM Medical College and MY Hospital administration had started bone marrow transplant in the hospital free of cost for needy patients but after the success of couple of transplants, the executive committee has decided to take charge for transplant.

Charges of bone marrow transplant will be taken as per rates prevalent in All India Institute of Medical Sciences from people living below poverty line while patients above poverty line will be charged Rs 5 lakh.

Rs 1.73 crore sanctioned

The EC has sanctioned Rs 1.73 crore for setting up virology lab. A sum of Rs 50 lakh will be used for construction of the lab and Rs 94 lakh will be used for buying lab equipments.

Other decisions by EC