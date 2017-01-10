Indore: Exams scheduled on Jan 16, 17 postponed sans ‘any reason’

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday extended all the exams scheduled on January 16 and 17 without disclosing reason to students for the same.

A notification issued by deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare on the instructions of vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad stated that the exams scheduled for January 16 and 17 have been suspended.

The notification also declared the new dates of the suspended exams.

However, it did not disclose the reason for suspending the exams.

When contacted, the V-C stated that somebody informed him that some festivities are falling on January 16 and 17 so he ordered for extending the exams scheduled on those dates.

However, when checked in calendar, no festivals were found to be falling on the said dates.

The exams which have been suspended include BDS third prof, MBA first semester, MBA third semester, BBA first semester, PGDIDHM first semester, PDGFDM first semester, PGDCA first semester and BBA fifth semester.

Students of these courses would have to bear the brunt of this “unreasonable” decision of the university.

Course Old date New Date

BDS third prof Jan 16 Jan 25

MBA first sem Jan 16 Feb 1

MBA third sem Jan 17 Feb 22

BBA first sem Jan 16 Jan 27

PGDIDHM first sem Jan 16 Jan 23

PGDFDM first sem Jan 16 Jan 23

PGDCA first sem Jan 16 Jan 23

BBA fifth sem Jan 17 Jan 28