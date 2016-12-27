Jobat: MP Gau Sanwardhan Board vice president Santosh Joshi held a press conference here informing that he toured 51 districts of the state and found that cows, particularly the ones roaming on the streets, were in bad condition. He also visited Alirajpur and Nanpur and was impressed by the efficient organisation of cows and cowsheds there. He said he had talked to the tribal people seeking suggestions on saving cows, who informed him that the only solution was every house taking care of a cow. After this, over 6,000 cows were made available to the people and the next tour around district showed significant improvement in the condition of cows. Cow owner Kalu Mehda also informed that cows were not just worshipped in our religion but they also provided us with milk and urine and cow dung was also useful in various ways.
Indore: Every household must take care of a stray cow
Tagged with: 51 districts bad condition MP Gau Sanwardhan Board Press Conference Santosh Joshi Vice president
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
New passport rules cut out the red tape
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj deserves appreciation for the humane manner in which she has been handling her responsibilities.…
Shivaji memorial– appeasement politics
The Maharashtra BJP has, apparently, succeeded in its efforts to appropriate the credit for the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial which at…
How next budget can beat the blues
The Union Budget for fiscal year 2017-18 will be presented one month earlier, which is a significant break from tradition.…
Cynicism over corruption charge against PM Narendra Modi
The morality scale in Indian politics has taken a sharp shift in favour of cynicism. No longer do politicians lose…
Karnataka government on a retrograde course
The Karnataka government’s decision to reserve all blue-collar jobs for Kannadigas in all industries receiving concessions from the government—except IT…