Indore: Every household must take care of a stray cow

Jobat: MP Gau Sanwardhan Board vice president Santosh Joshi held a press conference here informing that he toured 51 districts of the state and found that cows, particularly the ones roaming on the streets, were in bad condition. He also visited Alirajpur and Nanpur and was impressed by the efficient organisation of cows and cowsheds there. He said he had talked to the tribal people seeking suggestions on saving cows, who informed him that the only solution was every house taking care of a cow. After this, over 6,000 cows were made available to the people and the next tour around district showed significant improvement in the condition of cows. Cow owner Kalu Mehda also informed that cows were not just worshipped in our religion but they also provided us with milk and urine and cow dung was also useful in various ways.